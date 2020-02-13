Global  

USM president speaks to West Harrison High students

High school seniors ready to start the journey to college received some key advice today from one of the state’s leaders in higher education.
- high school seniors ready to- start the journey to- college recieved some key advic- today from one of the state's - leaders in higher education.- news 25's grant chighizola was- at west harrison high and has - more on how students are soarin- to new heights.

- - graduation is comming up fast - for seniors like to-win-day - seymour.

However, with- the help of her teachers and a- talk from one of the state's- leaders in higher education, sh- feels like she's ready to soar- into college.

- sot-tuende seymour: future- southern miss student - "since i have all these courses i've taken in high school, and - - - - can start off early in college,- that just makes me feel like my- college experience will be way- much- - - - smoother."

West harrison seniors accepted- to southern miss- recieved a special visit from - school president dr.- rodney bennett about what they- can expect as they transition t- the next chapter of their lives- sot-dr. rodney bennett: - president, southern miss- "we are preparing young people across the state to take their- rightful place in - positions of leadership across- our state, and i think higher - education is certainly an - important way to accomplish tha- goal."

Fellow senior levi fore plans t- study criminal justice in - college.

He says the president'- talk on thisngs like southern - miss' study abroad programs and- scholarships- have opened his eyes to new - opportunities for the next- chapter of his life.- sot-levi fore: west harrison- high senior - "it showed that, like, it's not as hard as it has to, like it's- not too hard to do.

I have a lo- going on right now with other - classes but they've basically - showed that just a- little time on a sunday - afternoon can put you a lot - further with money involved."

Following a round of questions- from the students and - a fun photo opportunity, dr.- bennett says he's encouraged by- this group of future golden - eagles.

Sot-dr. rodney bennett- "i have no doubt that the kids that are coming from the coast- are ready to do - college-level work and certainl- ready to graduate from usm in - four years."

At west harrison high school, - grant chighizola, news- 25.




