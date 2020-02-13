Police Close Railroad Bridge

Going around one -- you could be fined 100-dollars.

In sheffield - a walking bridge is closed tonight over safety concerns.

Police shut down the railroad bridge over the tennessee river earlier today.

Waay31's breken terry is live to show us why it's off limits for now.

Breken?

I am here at the railroad bridge - actually overlooking it on the sheffield side of the tennessee river.

During historic flooding last year - when the river was up.

High people went over this railing to stand on these rock supports!

That's the main reason sheffield police closed this bridge.

Luckily last year no one fell in from railroad bridge.

But with high floodwaters - police told me they couldn't leave it open and take that chance.

It's trecherous.

Our main concern is anybody getting passed the barricades or cited police tell me if they see anyone trying to go on the bridge - they won't just write you a ticket - they will take you to jail!

The current you see behind me is running so fast - it would be deadly if someone fell in.

Live in sheffield bt waay31.