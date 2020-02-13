Recycle for Valentine's Day

What is important here so it is the thought... that really counts.

Dan scheneman, nbc news.

While valentine's day is a day to remind our loved ones how much they are appreciated....and of course, loved.... it's also a day we create a lot of waste.

The oneida-herkimer solid waste authority wants you to recycle your heart out in an effort to reduce that waseting cards, chocolates and the flowers and vases, a lot of those things unfortunately can't go in your recycling bin greeting cards and valentines you can still recycle those year round but a lot of the candy boxes and candy wrappings, those have to go in the garbage.

47 a reminder.... flowers and vases are not recycleable.

You could compost flowers... and some florists will accept your donation of used vases.

Plus-- an evening out creates great memories and