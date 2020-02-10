Last Minute Valentine’s Day Event Ideas

We usually wait until friday to help you plan an awesome time ...but since valentine's day is this weekend, and if you wait to make your plans until friday, you might be left out... here are some of the fun ways to have an adventure...an d a good time...with your valentine.

Let's start with the newly r?

Named "damsel" brew pub.

They're offering a special 3 course meal, friday night, complete with damsel shrimp, maple bourbon glazed salmon with wild rice, dessert and champagne all for sixty dollars a couple.

Quantities will be limited, so make your reservations today.

Lamasco's "jive after 5" becomes "love after 5" friday, with love songs in an intimate setting from robin bolin, larry caudel, steve tyner and tony henning.

This is generally "all ages" hours at lamasco, so you can bring your little loves too!

For reservations call, and mention?love after ?.

It's a valentine's day tradition, scott schymik of sauced has teamed up with the wine vault to pair a special menu with curated wines...you'll even be presented with the wines at the table, so if you really enjoyed that smoky cab, you can order it as a gift for later!

It's $69 per person, and they expect to sell out before friday.

Farmer and frenchman is playing host to special celebrity chef alex naeger during the month of february, and for valentine's day were offering two romantic event offerings...bu t one sold out already... see what i mean by making reservations?

The option left is the winery dinner?

Which includes 4 courses, designed by the celebrity chef, and is $90 per person.

After ordering your wine, walk around and check out their new barn renovations... which i hear are toasty and cozy with floor to ceiling windows.

And if you have to wait until saturday to celebrate?

Lamasco is offering flamenco on franklin, carson's will have a drop dead valentine's comedy show and bokeh lounge will host a special valentine's brunch.

Grab the phone and get on those reservations, we've had ours at house of como for over a month, and make sure this is a valentine's day to remember...fo