Mr Bay Port Pageant

At bay port high school last night ((brittany)) it was the mister bay port contest.

The show is now an annual event and it consists of performances by seniors striving to be voted mister bay port.

It's also a fundraiser for the school's deca chapter.

((nate)) brittany and myself stayed up late to judge this years competition.

Jake "fish" flisakowski was crowned the winner.... with jonny samp as this year's runner up.

We'll see you right back here in about two minutes... with today's top stories.

Thanks