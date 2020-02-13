HOT TOPICS THURSDAY

Global  

-still a slow game every morning this time - we take a look at some of the hot topics on the web.... here's a unique approach to advertising ahead of the super bowl.... instead of buying a 30-second spot during the super bowl - the company kraft-heinz is giving all of its salaried employees the day off.... a 30 second spot runs roughly $5 million.... so the question this morning is.... should other companies follow kraft heinz and give employees the day off after the super bowl.... we lead off with our sports fanatic melissa schroeder.... https://www.bloomberg.com/n... you can find links to our hot topics on our facebook page at 44news this morning.

