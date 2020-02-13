Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pancake Fest is Saturday

Pancake Fest is Saturday

Video Credit: KFDX - Published < > Embed
Pancake Fest is SaturdayPancake Fest is Saturday
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Pancake Fest is Saturday

(--brenna--)just one day stands between you and you eating all you can at the 61st annual kiwanis pancake festival.and advance tickets are still available.you can get them at united market street, a-1 rentals or from any kiwanis club member.tickets are seven dollars in advance and eight dollars at the door.the pancake festival is this saturday from 6 am to 6 pm at the j.s.

Bridwell ag center.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.