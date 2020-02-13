Pancake Fest is Saturday 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KFDX - Published Pancake Fest is Saturday Pancake Fest is Saturday 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Pancake Fest is Saturday (--brenna--)just one day stands between you and you eating all you can at the 61st annual kiwanis pancake festival.and advance tickets are still available.you can get them at united market street, a-1 rentals or from any kiwanis club member.tickets are seven dollars in advance and eight dollars at the door.the pancake festival is this saturday from 6 am to 6 pm at the j.s. Bridwell ag center.





