grambling, la - press release - grambling state university will university will celebrate its hbcu national championship football team with a day full of fanfare and fun.

The hbcu national championship parade for g-men will start at 1 p.m.

Saturday (jan.

28) on the gsu campus.

Head football coach broderick fobbs will be the grand marshal, and the parade will feature gsu president rick gallot; athletic director paul bryant; the world famed tiger marching band; the gsu cheer squad; miss grambling state university, astra watts; miss cover girl, taylor stewart; student government association (sga) president michael meadows and sga representatives; favrot student union board (fsub) president jimmitriv roberson and fsub representatives and the alma j.

Brown elementary school cheerleaders.

There will be a g-men fan fest held between the parade and the gsu lady tigers basketball games, scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

This will be an opportunity for fans to mingle with coach fobbs and his coaching staff as well as the national championship football team.

Fans can bring their own merchandise to be autographed by their favorite coaches and players.

Fans can take photographs with the national championship trophy, won at the december air force reserve celebration bowl in atlanta.

The gsu barnes and noble bookstore will have national championship gear available, and will be open from 12 noon until 3 p.

M.

Saturday.

During halftime of the lady tigers basketball game there will be an introduction of the swac and hbcu national champions where gallot will introduce the g-men and the coaching staff, and bryant will present the trophy.

Fans will hear from gallot, bryant and fobbs as well as some key players.

The parade will begin at the robinson stadium support building, travel down blalock street toward the tiger village clubhouse, turn left onto r.w.e.

Jones street and make a right on to college ave.

It will make another right on main street to pass in front of mccall dining hall and favrot student union.

Once at the central ave the route will make a right and end at the fredrick c.

Hobdy assembly center for the 3 p.m.

Lady tiger basketball game against the university of arkansas-pine bluff lady lions.

Tickets include both games.

Individual and group tickets can be purchased by calling 318-274-2625.