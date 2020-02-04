Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump and Mexico's Presidents Meeting is Off

Donald Trump and Mexico's Presidents Meeting is Off

Video Credit: KFTA - Published < > Embed
Donald Trump and Mexico's Presidents Meeting is OffDonald Trump and Mexico's Presidents Meeting is Off
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Donald Trump and Mexico's Presidents Meeting is Off

To treat the united states fairly with respect such a meeting would be fruitless and i want to go a different route....."

((hilary)) president donald trump discussing his plans for the mexico border wall today at the republican retreat.

((hilary)) good evening, thanks for joining us i'm hilary hunt.

President trump did have a meeting set with mexico's president next week..but not anymore.

Trump and mexican president enrique peña nieto were scheduled to meet at the white house on january 31'st.

Trump tweeted today that it would be better to cancel the meeting if mexico is unwilling to pay for the quote-- "badly needed wall."

It appears that's exactly what nieto did - according to his twitter page this morning he informed the white house that he will not attend the meeting scheduled for next tuesday with president trump.

### ((hilary)) happening



Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Excludes CNN From Annual State of the Union Lunch

Trump Excludes CNN From Annual State of the Union LunchEach year, presidents invite broadcast and cable news anchors for an off-the-record lunch the...
Mediaite - Published

Lesson NOT Learned? Trump Apparently Rejects Susan Collins’ Claim He’ll Be More Cautious After Impeachment

Lesson NOT Learned? Trump Apparently Rejects Susan Collins’ Claim He’ll Be More Cautious After ImpeachmentPresident Donald Trump flatly rejected Sen. Susan Collins’ prediction that he will have learned a...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

PatriotPennsy

Pennsy ❤️️ The Mighty 200 RT @mary834041061: The USMCA trade agreement between the United States, Mexico, and Canada is larger than any other agreement in history an… 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Final presidential debate of 2016 [Video]Final presidential debate of 2016

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump face off in the final presidential debate of 2016.

Credit: WROCPublished

Young voters 'not thrilled' with candidate choices [Video]Young voters "not thrilled" with candidate choices

THERES JUST OVER 24 HOURS UNTIL DONALD TRUMP AND HILLARY CLINTON FACE OFF IN THE FIRST PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE OF THE GENERAL ELECTION SEASON. AS OUR ALEX MILLER REPORTS FROM HEMPSTEAD NEW YORK—THESE..

Credit: KOTAPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.