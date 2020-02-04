Donald Trump and Mexico's Presidents Meeting is Off

To treat the united states fairly with respect such a meeting would be fruitless and i want to go a different route....."

((hilary)) president donald trump discussing his plans for the mexico border wall today at the republican retreat.

((hilary)) good evening, thanks for joining us i'm hilary hunt.

President trump did have a meeting set with mexico's president next week..but not anymore.

Trump and mexican president enrique peña nieto were scheduled to meet at the white house on january 31'st.

Trump tweeted today that it would be better to cancel the meeting if mexico is unwilling to pay for the quote-- "badly needed wall."

It appears that's exactly what nieto did - according to his twitter page this morning he informed the white house that he will not attend the meeting scheduled for next tuesday with president trump.

### ((hilary)) happening