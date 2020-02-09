Global  

Face Off For Charity 2017

Video Credit: KCAU
Face Off For Charity 2017Face Off For Charity 2017
0
Face Off For Charity 2017

Musketeers to put on their aprons and serve you dinner.

Face off for charity is an annual tradition, and terry dooley with boys and girls home and family services joins me today.

There's a long list of auction items... lets take a look..

2017 auction items ny rangers rick nash autographed jersey l.

A.

Kings jeff zatkoff autographed stick two kc chiefs tickets and boulevard brewery tour two tickets to the 2017 iowa/nebraska football st.

Louis blues, cardinals experience original dale earnhardt sr. nascar tire ny rangers tickets/on ice experience emmitt smith autographed dallas cowboys jersey topic: face off for charity, benefitting the boys and girls home and family services guest: terry dooley -20th annual -applebee's dinner -pose for pics -sc muskies -silent auction tim: fred's back next with a final check of our forecast.



