W4Y: A Glaring Problem?

((ashley)) almost all of us have routines that involve looking at the screen of a phone or a tablet.

Chances are -- you're doing it right now.

A new study finds a connection between these objects we use every day -- and a possible increased risk of skin cancer.

Kark's marci manley working for you -- to find out what electronic devices -- and the need for sun protection have in common.

When the sun is shining outside, the last place dana humprhey wants to be is working inside.

She loves to pack up her computer, her smartphone and head out to soak up some rays.(dana humphrey / electronics user) "so i like to spend as much time as possible outdoors."

But the results of this new study, which measured the amount of light reflected off some electronics in the sun, has dana rethinking her work day.

(dana humphrey / electronics user) "it's a big wake up call."

Doctor barrett zlotoff and his researchers, hooked up sensors to a mannequin head - then measured the amount of "uv light" that "bounced off" smart phones, tablets and laptops placed on a music stand.

(barrett zlotoff, md / dermatologist) "when we found out the results we were actually surprised that it was pretty significant."

They found that over an hour's time in the sun, a tablet reflected 85% more light than the normal background of a grass field.a laptop: 75 percent.

A smartphone: 35 percent.

(barrett zlotoff, md / dermatologist) "we don't often think about the environmental things that are reflecting light that might be increasing the amount of ultra violet light which is the kind of light that causes skin cancer and causes skin aging."

They found the glossier the surface the more light was reflected.

Just like those crazy scenes in movies mocking how people used to use tin foil to get better tans.

But doctor zlotoff says it's important to note that it's exposure over time that is the concern.

(barrett zlotoff, md / dermatologist) "i don't think that's significant enough to be a problem with one exposure.

I think the big issue is you're using these devices all the time for years and years and it just is another source of ultra violet light that could be contributing to your overall exposure."

An easy way to protect yourself: wear sunglasses and sunblock all year.

At least 30 s-p-f.

Dana says skin cancer runs in her family.

Now that she knows about this study?

(dana humphrey / electronics user) "it's definitely something that i'm going to start thinking about more seriously."

Electronics aren't the only reflective surface.

Doctor zlotoff says anything glossy, even a magazine, can be a culprit.

So can snow, sand and the water.

The more "matte" a surface was -- the less sun reflected from it.



