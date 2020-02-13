Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UT Tyler & LeTourneau Sweep in ASC Hoops

UT Tyler & LeTourneau Sweep in ASC Hoops

Video Credit: KETK - Published < > Embed
UT Tyler & LeTourneau Sweep in ASC HoopsUT Tyler & LeTourneau Sweep in ASC Hoops
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

UT Tyler & LeTourneau Sweep in ASC Hoops

East texas...u-t tyler trying to stay near the top of the a-s-c east standings... hosting louisiana college...early on... great ball movement by the patriots...they get it to emeka obukwelu on the low block wide open for an easy lay- up...later in the first...patriots ...again do a good job of swingiing it around ...anthony sanders ends up with it...he's good from the land of good and plenty.

U-t tyler wins 72-66..

Improving to 7-and-four in the a-s-c.

Prior to that...the u-t tyler ladies took on louisiana college ...fourth quarter... lady patriots up big and not looking back ...maci arrington on the drive...kicks it out to demi cumbi who buries one of her three triples on the night...a little later ...it's arrington doing it herself...she stops pops...and hits the jumper in the paint...u-t tyler improves to 13- and-five...and six-and- four in the a-s-c.

As they win big tonight...89-to-68.

Over in longview... letourneau teams took on et-bu...and both won...the men win 81-77 staying in first place in the division ...while the women... rout




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.