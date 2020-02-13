UT Tyler & LeTourneau Sweep in ASC Hoops

East texas...u-t tyler trying to stay near the top of the a-s-c east standings... hosting louisiana college...early on... great ball movement by the patriots...they get it to emeka obukwelu on the low block wide open for an easy lay- up...later in the first...patriots ...again do a good job of swingiing it around ...anthony sanders ends up with it...he's good from the land of good and plenty.

U-t tyler wins 72-66..

Improving to 7-and-four in the a-s-c.

Prior to that...the u-t tyler ladies took on louisiana college ...fourth quarter... lady patriots up big and not looking back ...maci arrington on the drive...kicks it out to demi cumbi who buries one of her three triples on the night...a little later ...it's arrington doing it herself...she stops pops...and hits the jumper in the paint...u-t tyler improves to 13- and-five...and six-and- four in the a-s-c.

As they win big tonight...89-to-68.

Over in longview... letourneau teams took on et-bu...and both won...the men win 81-77 staying in first place in the division ...while the women... rout