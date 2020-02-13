Teton Honda holds grand opening gala

### it was quite the party at teton honda in chubbuck tonight.

The dealership just moved into its new location a few weeks ago.

Tonight was its grand opening gala.

The owner says they had 588 people r-s- v-p for the event.

There were refreshments, cake, and entertainment to celebrate.

Texas roadhouse also catered dinner for everyone.

The company says the goal was to meet its customers and show them the new building.

The owner says he's pleased... mario hernandez / owner, teton honda - "i'm really excited that we had that kind of a response.

When you send out an invitation, you never know how many people you're going to get.

Cover it certainly exceed our expectations when you've got that number but we've been able to plan for it so it turned out really good."

The ol honda dealership on yellowstone will soon become the new home for teton hyundai.

That dealership will move over from its pole line location.

