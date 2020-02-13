Global  

Seven People Arrested for Drugs

Seven People Arrested for Drugs
Seven People Arrested for Drugs

Seven people are facing drug charges after a search warrant turned up illegal narcotics.

According to the bay county sheriff's office, the special investigations division developed information for a search warrant on a residence in springfield.

During the search, multiple illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia and three firearms were found.

The suspects arrested are thomas davenport, kayla newsome, tabitha goodwin, clarence dorch, alice burkey, susan fowler and james dorch.

They all face multiple charges including possession of methampheta mine and posession of drug parephenalia.




