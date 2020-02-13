Global  

The new Citroën C3 Interior Design

New Citroën C3 has been designed to make every journey a relaxing and pleasant experience.

A feeling of well-being on-board enhanced by new Citroën Advanced Comfort seats, supplementing a smooth ride and outstanding driving manners (ride quality, steering).

An easy-going model, with modern technologies combining serenity and modernity.

New C3 offers front parking sensors (new) and connected services aiming to improve the driver and passenger experience (Connect Assist, Connect Nav, Connect Play).

Equipment that complements the already long list of 11 driving aids for added comfort - including hill start assist, active safety brake, road sign recognition and automatic switching of main beam headlights - providing key safety technologies and peace of mind for customers.
