NBC Montana Sports 1-30-17

Good evening montana... season of cross country... bozeman high's chase equall has earned yet another accolade... today equall was named the gatorade runner of the yearf or montana... he's the 3rd bozeman athlete to ever earn this boys honor...the bozeman senior went undefeated against in- state competition in 2016... taking first at the mountain west classic in missoula and also winning the individual class aa state title with a meet record time of 14- minutes-40- seconds... while also leading the hawks to the state team title... equall then went on to take second at the nike northwest championships where bozeman won the regional title... and to cap it off he took 26th at the nike cross nationals event where bozeman high won the national team title... besides all the running equall is also ranked number one in his class and volunteers in the bozeman community... he said today that to him this honor just adds to the legacy of the bozeman program... "i mean, i think the last one was jason holmes, if i'm correct, and he was a senior when i was a freshman.

That group of guys was iconic for us.

We've been chasing them ever since, and i think we caught up.

But it feels great to kind of, i don't know, come full circle and end out on what was our goal initially."

To the hardwoods now where it's been a rough couple of weeks for the montana men's basketball team... but a complete opposite story for the montana state men... the bobcats have won five straight conference games and moved themselves up to 4th place in the big sky standings... the defending champs from salt lake are still on top right now as weber state is 7-1 so far in league action... this week the grizzlies and bobcats will battle each other for brawl of the wild basketball saturday night in missoula... helping the bobcats to their two overtime wins last week was sophomore tyler hall... who today was named the men's player of the week for the big sky... which makes it his 3rd time receiving the honor so far this season... the illinois product stuffed the stat sheet with 50 points...six rebounds...sev en assists...and four steals during their two games against idaho and eastern washington... including a 31-point performance in thursday's double- overtime marathon against the vandals... hall leads the conference in scoring at over 23 points per game... which also ranks fifth in the country... he has also made 84 three- pointers on the season...the most in the big sky and a total that ranks third in the nation... in national headlines from the college courts we're coming off a crazy week in which we saw eight of the top 10 ranked teams lose at least one game... so that opened up the door for a brand new #1 team from right here in the northwest united states... gonzaga is the last unbeaten team in all of division one basketball after posting wins over san diego and pepperdine last week... this is just the second time in school history that the bulldogs have risen all the way to number one in the a-p poll... the other time came back at the end of the season in 2013... gonzaga is the 5th team to reach number one so far this season... gonzaga and arizona were the only top 10 teams that didn't lose last week... the wildcats from tucson have moved up from #7 to #5 in this week's a-p poll... they are also the highest ranked team to not receive any first place votes as baylor, kansas and villanova all earned top honors on at least four ballots... gonzaga has just one opponent left on their schedule that is currently ranked in the top-25... that will be at saint mary's on february 11th... we'll