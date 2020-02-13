Global  

Hinton drops Lawton-Bronson

The Blackhawks beat the Eagles 52-21.
2a wrestlers will hit the mats in sectional meets, beginning their journey to the state tournament, now just two and a half weeks away.

Tonight, the grapplers from lawton-bronson and hinton got one final tune up.

The eagles hosting a dual tonight in their home gym against hinton.... in the 182 class...2nd ranked daniel bishop chalks up the pin in the second period.... moving up to the 195 section....charlie nohr gives the blackhawks six points with this pin at the end of the second.... in the heaveweight divsion, the eagles make some noise...chris calhoun records the pin just 31 seconds into the match... more power from lawton-bronson in the 145 class...fourth- ranked austin eilers flips for the pin in the second period... but hinton was dominant for most of this dual...tristan thompson uses his power and gets the takedown and he'd take his 152 bout with a 13-1 major decesion.... and the blackhawks also leave lawton- bronson with a 52-21




