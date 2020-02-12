Global  

Ship shunned over virus fears arrives in Cambodia

Ship shunned over virus fears arrives in Cambodia

Ship shunned over virus fears arrives in Cambodia

A cruise ship which had spent two weeks at sea after being turned away by five countries over fears that someone aboard may have the coronavirus arrived in Cambodia on Thursday to the relief of passengers and the praise of global health officials.
Cruise Ship to Dock in Cambodia After Being Stranded at Sea Over Coronavirus Fears

Cruise Ship to Dock in Cambodia After Being Stranded at Sea Over Coronavirus Fears The MS Westerdam has been stranded at sea since Feb. 6, when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe denied its docking..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:22Published

