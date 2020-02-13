Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Broussard Sports and Recreation Park Almost Done

Broussard Sports and Recreation Park Almost Done

Video Credit: KADN - Published < > Embed
Broussard Sports and Recreation Park Almost DoneBroussard Sports and Recreation Park Almost Done
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Broussard Sports and Recreation Park Almost Done

Broussard is a few months away from having a new sports and recreational park.

According to parks and rec st.

Julien park is about 75% completed after it's groundbreaking two years ago.

Right now, crews are working to put on finishing details to some of the areas.those who have been with the project since the beginning, say they can't wait until it's completed.

&lt;"it's kind of like looking at the side of the mountain and then seeing mount rushmore...it went from nothing other than a bunch of cane fields into the field of dreams."> the park is expected to be completed sometime in may, but the offical grand opening




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.