Broussard Sports and Recreation Park Almost Done

Broussard is a few months away from having a new sports and recreational park.

According to parks and rec st.

Julien park is about 75% completed after it's groundbreaking two years ago.

Right now, crews are working to put on finishing details to some of the areas.those who have been with the project since the beginning, say they can't wait until it's completed.

<"it's kind of like looking at the side of the mountain and then seeing mount rushmore...it went from nothing other than a bunch of cane fields into the field of dreams."> the park is expected to be completed sometime in may, but the offical grand opening