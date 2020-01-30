Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Martin County father charged in murder of 10-month-old child

Martin County father charged in murder of 10-month-old child

Video Credit: WCTI - Published < > Embed
Martin County father charged in murder of 10-month-old childMartin County father charged in murder of 10-month-old child
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Martin County father charged in murder of 10-month-old child

We're learning more about a father accused of murdering his 10-month-old daughter.

Good evening --- i'm valentina wilson.

And i'm wes goforth 47-year-old ricky roberson also faces a first degree sexual offense charge... we asked neighbors to give us an idea of the man they know... newschannel 12's nicoel griffin joins us live from robersons house -- in martin county.

It happened right here behind me at 214 henderson street.

Williamson police found the unresponsive 10 month old on sunday night.the child was taken to martin general hospital and pronounced dead.

Police say the baby's father is 47 year old ricky recarter roberson.the very next day-- roberson was charged with her death which police say was related to sexual assault.

Neighbors say roberson seemed very nice and kept to himself.

His neighbors tell me they would sometimes see him walk around the neighborhood selling drinks and snacks.

One woman who lives nearby did not want her face shown on tv but tells me roberson seemed like a loving father.

&lt;"i was shocked i didn't believe it, because it didn't sound like him you know?

Because he loved that little girl, like he always had her you know">none of he neighbors we spoke to knew anything about the child's mother.

They did not believe the child or the mother lived at the home with roberson.

Right now investigators are not releasing any more details about he case due to its sensitive nature.

Roberson is currently being held the bertie martin regional jail.he is being held without bond.

Live in martin county, nicole griffin newschannel12 roberson's first court appearance is scheduled for tomorrow.

Newschannel 12 will be there when he faces the judge... stay with us as we get you the latest




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Woman Whose Son Was Killed in Front of Her Has Message for Domestic Violence Victims [Video]Woman Whose Son Was Killed in Front of Her Has Message for Domestic Violence Victims

Yolanda Picazo remembers the moment the father of her child pulled out a gun and killed their two-year-old son. She said it's a moment that will haunt her for the rest of her life.

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 01:52Published

Mourners Gather For 8-Year-Old Boy's Funeral [Video]Mourners Gather For 8-Year-Old Boy's Funeral

The boy's father and his fiancee are charged with murder in the child's death. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the disturbing details.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.