Martin County father charged in murder of 10-month-old child

We're learning more about a father accused of murdering his 10-month-old daughter.

Good evening --- i'm valentina wilson.

And i'm wes goforth 47-year-old ricky roberson also faces a first degree sexual offense charge... we asked neighbors to give us an idea of the man they know... newschannel 12's nicoel griffin joins us live from robersons house -- in martin county.

It happened right here behind me at 214 henderson street.

Williamson police found the unresponsive 10 month old on sunday night.the child was taken to martin general hospital and pronounced dead.

Police say the baby's father is 47 year old ricky recarter roberson.the very next day-- roberson was charged with her death which police say was related to sexual assault.

Neighbors say roberson seemed very nice and kept to himself.

His neighbors tell me they would sometimes see him walk around the neighborhood selling drinks and snacks.

One woman who lives nearby did not want her face shown on tv but tells me roberson seemed like a loving father.

<"i was shocked i didn't believe it, because it didn't sound like him you know?

Because he loved that little girl, like he always had her you know">none of he neighbors we spoke to knew anything about the child's mother.

They did not believe the child or the mother lived at the home with roberson.

Right now investigators are not releasing any more details about he case due to its sensitive nature.

Roberson is currently being held the bertie martin regional jail.he is being held without bond.

Live in martin county, nicole griffin newschannel12 roberson's first court appearance is scheduled for tomorrow.

Newschannel 12 will be there when he faces the judge... stay with us as we get you the latest