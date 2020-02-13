Genesis opens Anna Neal Behavioral Intervention Unit

Jim:genesis has a new option to provide care for people experiencing a behavioral health crisis.the anna neal behavioral intervention unit opened on west central park avenue in davenport today.the three-bed unit specializes in short=term care for depressed or suicidal patients.the unit is open 24 hours a day seven days a week.

"there's a great need in our community.

We have many patients brought in by family members, by community members, by public safety officers that are in a psychiatric crisis."jim:the facility is named after anna neal..she died trying to rescue patients from the saint elizabeth's fire in 19-50.forty-one people died in that fire.