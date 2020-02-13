Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cowboy Church combines music and message

Cowboy Church combines music and message

Video Credit: KOTA - Published < > Embed
Cowboy Church combines music and message

Cowboy Church combines music and message

Susie McEntire and husband Mark Eaton share their bring their uplifting message to the Black Hills Stock Show.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Cowboy Church combines music and message

Susie mcentire cowboy church>> cowboy church susie mcintire .

Sister of country music star reba mcintire has been coming to the black hills stock show for years.

She's putting on her annual fellowship, music and food for the soul sunday, february 5, 2017, at the rushmore plaza theater.

Cowboy church is at 9:00 am and all are invited.

Mcintire provides the uplifting music.

Her husband, mark eaton provides the message.

1st annual ladies pamper me with susie mcentire and keenie word feb 4, 9am - 5pm at first assembly of god, 4905 us 16 service road in rapid city.

You must be 16 years of age $50 pre-registered [email protected] she's putting on her annual fellowship, music and food for the soul sunday, february 5, 2017, at the rushmore plaza sister of country music star reba mcintire has been coming to the black hills stock show for years.

She's putting on her annual fellowship, music and food for the soul sunday, february 5, cowboy church is at 9:00 am and all are invited.

Mcintire provides the uplifting music.

Her husband, mark eaton provides the message.

1st annual ladies pamper me with susie mcentire and keenie word feb 4, 9am - 5pm at first assembly of god, 4905 us 16 service road in rapid city.

You must be 16 years of age $50 pre-registered [email protected] if your group has an susie mcentire cowboy church>> cowboy church susie mcintire .

Sister of country music star reba mcintire has been coming to the black hills stock show for years.

She's putting on her annual fellowship, music and food for the soul sunday, february 5, 2017, at the rushmore plaza theater.

Cowboy church is at 9:00 am and all are invited.

Mcintire provides the uplifting music.

Her husband, mark eaton provides the 1st annual ladies pamper me with susie mcentire and keenie word feb 4, 9am - 5pm at first assembly of god, 4905 us 16 service road in rapid city.

$50 pre-registered [email protected]




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.