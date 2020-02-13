Kohl's Is Cutting 250 Jobs While Operating From Position Of 'Financial Strength' 52 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:35s - Published Mid-range retailer Kohl's is set to lay off around 250 employees. Mid-range retailer Kohl's is set to lay off around 250 employees. 0

