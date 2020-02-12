Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Andrew Yang's no-nonsense reason for dropping out of presidential campaign

Andrew Yang's no-nonsense reason for dropping out of presidential campaign

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
Andrew Yang's no-nonsense reason for dropping out of presidential campaign

Andrew Yang's no-nonsense reason for dropping out of presidential campaign

Andrew Yang's key plank of his Democratic campaign was to give every American $1000 a month.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Andrew Yang has withdrawn from the 2020 presidential race

Andrew Yang has withdrawn from the 2020 presidential racePhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge Andrew Yang, the tech savvy Democratic presidential...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •RTTNewsFOXNews.comNPR



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Andrew Yang's No-Nonsense Reason For Dropping Out Of Presidential Campaign [Video]Andrew Yang's No-Nonsense Reason For Dropping Out Of Presidential Campaign

Andrew Yang's key plank of his Democratic campaign was to give every American $1000 a month. His performance in the first Democratic debate was a dud, but during the second one, something clicked. In..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published

Push For Universal Basic Income Outlives Andrew Yang's Campaign [Video]Push For Universal Basic Income Outlives Andrew Yang's Campaign

Andrew Yang&apos;s bid for the Democratic nomination is over, but supporters of his basic income policy say his campaign was just the beginning.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.