Elias: let's get into the top five this morning.... elias: the u-s senate now has a big decision before it, after donald trump named his nominee for u-s supreme court-- federal appeals court judge neil gorsuch.

Republicans in washington praised the choice for the conservative judge.

Meanwhile democrats are predicting a rough patch between now and gorsuch's confirmation.

Elias: in the number two spot this morning... elias: another one of donald trump's nominees, senator jeff sessions, will have to wait until later today to find out whether or not he'll be confirmed as the nation's attorney general.

Democrats delayed the committee vote for the attorney general nomination tuesday as scrutiny surmounts for sessions in the wake of donald trump's executive orders on immigration elias: the third thing you need to know before you walk out the door... elias: police are searching for ronald steenhoek.

A national warrant for his arrest was put out yesterday, after he impersonated a police officer at the scene of an accident in boone on monday.

Steenhoek allegedly got into an accident with another car, then pointed a gun at several people, taking off with cash.

Elias: number four... elias: a 23-year-old man is in jail charged with first degree murder.

It happened in keokuk monday night police were called to the home on a suspicious death.

A few hours later, keokuk police arrested devan williams. authorities have not released the victim's name or relation to the accused.

Elias: and finally in the top five... elias: a measure that would defund clinics that perform abortions, like planned parenthood, is one step closer to passing at the iowa statehouse.

A state senate judiciary committee approved the bill that will reduce federal funding for those clinics, but also would implement a family planning service in the state.

It moves to the senate floor to be debated.

