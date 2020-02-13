Global  

Cupid's Chase 5K

Video Credit: KLBK - Published < > Embed
Cupid's Chase 5KThe first Cupid's Chase 5K in Lubbock.
Cupid's Chase 5K

Oprah winfrey dunbar lake raceday registration/check-in: 8a race start: 10a online pre-registration at cupidschase.org $30 on or before february 10 $40 on raceday that's the gist!

If you need anything extra, here's some other bullets: - $700,000 raised the last three years - for those looking to meet someone the weekend before valentine's day, runners will be given a cupid's chase t-shirt with a relationship status of "unavailable" or "available" all proceeds raised to provide housing and employment support to individuals with intellectual disabilities - 32 races nationwide across nine states - first ever cupid's chase 5k in lubbock leslie that's our time for now,




