Mark Sanford Introduces Real ID Privacy Protection Act

Mark Sanford Introduces Real ID Privacy Protection Act

Mark Sanford Introduces Real ID Privacy Protection Act

Rep.

Mark Sanford is taking on the 'Real ID Act' by introducing the Real ID Protect Act to cut a measure passed to beef up security after 9/11.
Mark Sanford Introduces Real ID Privacy Protection Act

Urging the senate not to go through with the confirmation of jeff sessions as us attorney general marc savard taking on the real id act in two other representatives introduced the so called real id privacy protection act will cut a measure passed to beef up security after nine eleven sanford says it's been a thorn in south carolina side you won't be able to use your south carolina id to enter military or federal building starting




Under this new act you will no longer be able to enter a federal building, military base or fly within the United States without a South Carolina ID or Passport.

