Family Health Day with LSU Health

Family Health Day with LSU Health
Family Health Day with LSU Health

Offer free cancer screenings on feb.

4's family health day at feist-weiller cancer center february is national cancer 3 prevention month, and lsu health shreveport's feist-weiller cancer center will observe world cancer day by hosting its first family health day from 9 a.m.

To 1 p.m.

February 4.lsu health is partnering with university health to offer free screenings at feist-weiller.

Free screenings will include mammograms, prostate cancer, lung cancer, colon cancer, blood pressure and glucose checks.

No appointments are required and all ages are welcome, but participants must meet screening guidelines.in addition to screenings, family health day will include information and seminars on: breast health, nutrition for health and cancer prevention, exercise, smoking cessation with information on e- cigarettes, hpv vaccination for cervical cancer prevention, sickle cell anemia, prostate cancer and more.free barbecue lunch, children's activities, music and door prizes will also be available at the event.

For more information, contact feist-weiller cancer center at (318) 813-1056.((lauren))up next..

Meteorologist meteorologist patrick dennis is back with a full check of your forecast.plus what does a brewery




