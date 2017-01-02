News in a Minute 2-1-17

The door... we want to give you a quick check of weather and traffic.

But we want to start with our news in a minute.

One person is in critical condition following an accident on nicholasville road just before 12-30 this morning.

Police say a car and an s-u-v collided after one of the vehicles ran a red light.

The driver of the s-u-v had to be cut from the vehicle and was taken from the scene with critical injuries.

The car's driver is in stable condition... according to police.

Police say alcohol may be a factor in the crash.

We now know the name of the man shot and killed during a fight in jackson county.

State police say they found 45-year- old michael martin dead around ten monday night at the end of a driveway near d & m loop road north of mckee.

They say the man accused of shooting martin has been questioned but not charged or arrested.

Troopers are still calling this a death investigation.

The attorney general's office says kentuckians will receive almost seven million dollars from a settlement with western union.

Beshear says the bulk of that money will repay senior citizens who were scammed into transferring money using western union.