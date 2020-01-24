Global  

Music Practice for Carnegie

The Suzuki Strings advanced ensemble will kick off their first fundraiser of the year this weekend as they make preparations for their big concert.
The suzuki strings advanced ensemble will kick off their first fundraiser of the year this weekend as they make preparations for their big concert at carneige hall this summer./ the musical group will perform a number of songs at their benefit party saturday starting at four p-m./ the goal is to raise 50 thousand dollars../ tickets cost 20 dollars...and there are still plenty of seats left./ if anyone would like to purchase tickets or make any donations to assist the group on their journey to carneige hall..just head on over to our website..wcbi dot com.//.




