Music Practice for Carnegie 50 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCBI - Published Music Practice for Carnegie The Suzuki Strings advanced ensemble will kick off their first fundraiser of the year this weekend as they make preparations for their big concert. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Music Practice for Carnegie The suzuki strings advanced ensemble will kick off their first fundraiser of the year this weekend as they make preparations for their big concert at carneige hall this summer./ the musical group will perform a number of songs at their benefit party saturday starting at four p-m./ the goal is to raise 50 thousand dollars../ tickets cost 20 dollars...and there are still plenty of seats left./ if anyone would like to purchase tickets or make any donations to assist the group on their journey to carneige hall..just head on over to our website..wcbi dot com.//.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Mark Cuban, Live Nation To Build New Live Music Venue They will be converting an empty warehouse along North Stemmons Freeway next to the Mavericks' practice facility into a concert hall for up-and-coming artists. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:20Published 2 weeks ago The Music Man Supports LPO Alliance Band for Carnegie Hall A local high school band makes renewed fundraising efforts to reach the stage of New York's Carnegie Hall Credit: KHSLPublished 3 weeks ago