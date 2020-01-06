Global  

AIA Philam Life 7s Football League Show [Episode #1]

AIA Philam Life 7s Football League Show [Episode #1]

AIA Philam Life 7s Football League Show [Episode #1]

💥 Welcome to the AIA Philam Life 7's Football League Show!

A glorious day at Mckinley Hill Stadium 🏟 set the tone for an awesome day of football to kick off Season 5!

Here's a full recap of all the sights, sounds and goals from Matchday 1.

🇵🇭️⚽️📺 1 Play Sports is proud to be the Official Broadcast Partner of the #AIAPL7S and we'll be providing coverage all season long, so make sure to say hello when you see us at the ground!#1PlaySports #PhilamVitality #7sFL #Football #Philippines
