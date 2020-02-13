Local Winery Gives Sneak Barrel Tastings to Benefit Delaney

The state.

This won't affect us on the western slope, however, or even the central mountains.

We're going to remain mild.

But we are likely to see a bit of an increase in cloud cover as our local forecast model is depicting later this evening and overnight tonight.

Highs today will be very mild once again rising quite a few degrees above average.

In general, the 40s will be the norm for highs across the forecast region today with delta attempting to reach the 50- degree mark.

In grand junction we'll be at 46 degrees today, with a low of 23 degrees tonight.

We keep those mild temperatures going over the next seven days with our next precipitation chances coming saturday and that's it for weather... when we come back... we're whining about a good cause with red fox cellars and delaney donates... stay tuned.

<red fox cellars is proud to host the 2nd annual super barrel tasting benefiting delaney donates!

Sure, the home team didn't -ahem- quite make it to the big game this year, but we won't let that get in the way of celebrating a good cause.

Join us back in the winery (where the magic happens) to taste several wines straight from the barrel.

This is a unique opportunity to try wine in progress that is not yet available to the public, glimpse the winemaking process right where it happens, and talk wine with the owners of red fox cellars.

Donations of all amounts are welcome but we are asking for a minimum $10 donation to try two red fox wines and $20 to add a taste from our rare barrel collection.

We will accept cash, credit, and check donations (100% of which will go to delaney donates) and we'll pour generously in exchange.

The wines available to try will be announced soon, stay tuned!

Delaney donates is a charity based in the grand valley that supports local families faced with cancer.

Whether it's covering traveling expenses, paying bills, or keeping food on the table, the cost of cancer involves much more than medical bills.

Red fox cellars 695 36 rd unit c, palisade, colorado 81526 saturday 02-04 11 a.m.

To 5 p.m.

> welcome back i am joined now by kelly hamilton with red fox cellars and brianna brodak with delaney donates to hear about an event coming up this weekend benefiting