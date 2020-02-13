Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Recycle for Valentine's Day

Recycle for Valentine's Day

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
Recycle for Valentine's DayAvoid creating waste on Valentine's Day.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recycle for Valentine's Day

What is important here so it is the thought... that really counts.

Dan scheneman, nbc news.

While valentine's day is a day to remind our loved ones how much they are appreciated....and of course, loved.... it's also a day we create a lot of waste.

The oneida-herkimer solid waste authority wants you to recycle your heart out in an effort to reduce that waseting cards, chocolates and the flowers and vases, a lot of those things unfortunately can't go in your recycling bin greeting cards and valentines you can still recycle those year round but a lot of the candy boxes and candy wrappings, those have to go in the garbage.

47 a reminder.... flowers and vases are not recycleable.

You could compost flowers... and some florists will accept your donation of used vases.

Plus-- an evening out creates great memories and




You Might Like


Tweets about this

GbOxfam

OxfamGBCottingham Give a little love this Valentine’s day, and any day with a card from Oxfam. #recycle #reuseable #oxfam… https://t.co/3y7vcKDpuM 17 minutes ago

PaperAlliance

Alliance Paper RT @PlanetArk: Look for the #AustralasianRecyclingLabel this Valentine’s Day... and don’t break your bin’s ❤️! #Valentinesday #Recycle htt… 2 hours ago

ALGAcomms

ALGA RT @PlanetArk: Look for the Australasian Recycling Label this Valentine's Day... and every day! #Valentinesday #recycle #australasianrecyc… 2 hours ago

PlanetArk

Planet Ark Look for the Australasian Recycling Label this Valentine's Day... and every day! #Valentinesday #recycle… https://t.co/18eKQT9f9T 2 hours ago

MissForrestCCS

Lauren Forrest All smiles after our Intergenerational Club Valentine’s Day lunch! We even came back with a bag full of plastic bot… https://t.co/RAZHA136cM 5 hours ago

slim_thvgg

ion like dhet Luckily my ex got me Valentine’s flowers for my birthday last July so I’ve been able to recycle this vase quite nic… https://t.co/E0Flnx2gaU 6 hours ago

lolo_diy

Lolo DIY Love Gift 2 * 1 | Encapsulate the chocolate box in this way to become a ... https://t.co/eMB6sj2daJ via @YouTube… https://t.co/a5TuWRhOQv 9 hours ago

helenmiller26

Helen Miller RT @reigatebanstead: Planning a romantic dinner for your #valentine? Planet well. Save food, money and the planet – plan your meals with a… 12 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Local shops prepare for Valentine’s Day [Video]Local shops prepare for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is just a few days away and florists around the Coast are flooded with orders.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published

Ruth Hunt Candies [Video]Ruth Hunt Candies

If you haven't tried Ruth Hunt Candies yet, then what are you waiting for! These sweet treats are sure to top off a perfect Valentine's Day.

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.