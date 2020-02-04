A Horror Movie Reboot, A Sci-Fi Love Story and The Day.....

Bryan a classic horror movie returns after a decade-and a-half.

Plus an interplanetary love story..

And a special event to mark the anniversary of buddy holly's death.

Our joe sherwood is here with this week's 'entertainment thursday'.

(screaming terrified woman) "you're not real!

You're not real."

(joe sherwood) it has been fifteen years since the original, but the terror is timeless.

A young man gets into the video, set to kill its viewers after they watch it.

His girlfriend sacrifices herself to save him, but she discovers something that makes the horror even darker.

It's rated pg-13 and runs an-hour- and-a-half.

Descend into the terror of "rings" at the alamo drafthouse premiere or either cinemark.

(gary olsen) "how do we know he's going to see her?"

(carla gugino) "because she's the only person he knows on earth.

And he's a romantic."

(asa butterfield) "hey, tulsa."

(britt robertson) "tell me where you're really from."

(asa butterfield) "mars."

"just bevause something sounds crazy doesn't mean it's not true."

"whoa!

What is that?"

(britt robertson) "it's just a horse."

(joe sherwood) "the space between us" is a sci-fi love story, tailored for young adults.

A boy is born on mars, and at the age of 16, only having known 14 people, comes to earth.

He finds the girl with whom he started an online, interplanetary relationship, and they fall hopelessly in love as his time runs out.

It's rated pg-13 and runs two hours.

You can join the heartfelt adventure at premiere or either cinemark.

(asa butterfield) "tulsa.

What's your favorite thing about earth?"

(britt robertson) "you are, gardner."

(joe sherwood) friday marks the 58th anniversary of "the day the music died."

The buddy holly center celebrates his life and legacy all day long.

Admission to the gallery and the j.j.

Allison house is free.

They also have $5 trolly tours of significant buddy holly sites around town.

(gary busey) "now if you're ready we're gonna play some rock-and-roll."

(gary busey sings "that'll be the day") (jo sherwood) the alamo drafthouse also honors the lubbock legend with a special showing of "the buddy holly story."

It was released back in 1978, starring gary busey.

It's rated pg and runs an hour- and-a-half.

The movie won an oscar for best original song score.

There is just one screening, at the alamo: friday night at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are under $10.

(joe sherwood) that's a look at what's happening in the hub city.

I'm joe sherwood.