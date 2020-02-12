Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Negaunee vs. Norway Game of the Week hype video

Negaunee vs. Norway Game of the Week hype video

Video Credit: WJMN - Published < > Embed
Negaunee vs. Norway Game of the Week hype videoNegaunee vs. Norway Game of the Week hype video
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Negaunee vs. Norway Game of the Week hype video

To 38.

Jake durant tomorrow night the top two girls teams in the mid- peninsula athletic conference square off as the negaunee miners travel to norway to take on the knights.

And if the first matchup between the teams were any indicition of what's to come.

This one should live up to the hype.

This is local 3's game of the week brought to you by u.p.

Rehab services... 3




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

#3 Marquette tops #1 Negaunee 57-53 [Video]#3 Marquette tops #1 Negaunee 57-53

#3 Marquette defeated #1 Negaunee in come from behind fashion 57-53 in Marquette on Monday night for the Local 3 Game of the Week brought to you by UP Rehab Services.

Credit: WJMNPublished

Escanaba vs. Kingsford Game of the Week hype video [Video]Escanaba vs. Kingsford Game of the Week hype video

Escanaba vs. Kingsford hype video for Local 3's Game of the Week brought to you by Marquette Automotive.

Credit: WJMNPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.