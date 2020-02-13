Team USA Ready For Match in Chattanooga

26-points.

The u-s men's soccer team went through another workout tonight at finley stadium before their exhibition match tomorrow night.

Bruce arena's team has a 'friendly at finley' against jamaica.

When you think about it, team u-s-a has played in all the big arena's around the world.

And yet on friday night, they'll be here in chattanooga in the 20-thousand-seat finley stadium.

And veteran jozy altidore thinks that's kind of cool.

Altidore:"it's definitely a change of pace.

It's kind of fun to be honest with you.

It's really fun because you get to see a different hot bed that people don't talk about maybe as much.

To come to a place that is so excited to have us.

Obviously every city is excited to have us, but chattanooga a little bit more because maybe they don't get so many of our games.

You walk around town, you see the excitement from so many people.

We're excited to be here.

And hopefully we'll put out an effort they'll be