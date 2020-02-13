Tim Tebow visits Tyler

Hosted "an evening with tim tebow -- celebrating faith and discovering your identity."

Before the event, tebow met with "joshua crain," an east texas boy who is battling an aggressive form of brain cancer.

The headmaster of the school says they invited the entire community to this event because tebow's message was too big not to share.

Jay ferguson, headmaster of grace community school: he's going to be talking about faith and identity in christ.

He's going to be talking abotu the turmoils of his career and how he maintained his identity in christ and his faith through all of those things and encourage the kids to do the same.

Neal barton: tebow is a two-time national champion, first round n-f-l draft pick, heisman trophy winner and multi-sport athlete.

But most importantly, he says he is a man of god.

Kaci koviak: this evening,