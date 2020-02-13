Special Report: Cops, Kids & Disney

Shelley-- for four days last month -- four dozen e-v-s-c students and a smattering of police officers and sheriff's deputies -- made memories at disney world in orlando florida.brad-- and tonight -- we show you why they called it a trip of a lifetime.

Eyewitness news jordan vandenberge has our special report -- cops, kids and disney."((nats)) sometimes the destination is just as important as the journey.((nats school pa system) evansville police chief billy bolin feels right at home.(chief billy bolin / evansville police dept.)"(mr jones) ... this room right here was my math class as a mcgary student."they added together t-shirts and toiletries -- and subtracted from those who overpacked.

((nats))all of this multiplying it by 48.(sgt.

Jason cullum / evansville police department)"(listen up) listen up guys there's 48 of you so i need everybody to listen up so i don't repeat it 48 times.

I know everybody is excited but not as excited as me because i'm the only one wearing light up mickey mouse shoes."'they talked about their trip --(unknown student) "(it's my) it's my first time going to a big theme park."--- a trip of a lifetime.(unknown student)"(i get) i get to see all the disney characters and all the princesses.

I'm looking forward to that."and thanked those who helped send them there.(sgt.

Jason cullum / evansville police department) "(that's where) ... thank you jason and thank you mr. bennett."before a send off -- fit for a king and queen.

((nats people cheering))((nats bags being put in the car)) ((nats bus driving))they were treated like royalty -- even receiving a police escort.it would take 15 hours to get to their destination -- with a stop for chocolate -- i mean dinner -- spliced in between.

((nats boarding the bus))they drove into the night.and as the sun rose the next day -- they arrived."(nats kids getting off the bus))the happiest place on earth.

(disney ambassador)"(we would) we would like to officially welcome you to disney's hollywood studios!"((nats cheers))among those to greet them -- the two disney ambassadors.(disney ambassador) "(to the) to the police officers of evansville, indiana, we want to say thank you for your generous efforts over the past three years in your community to experience the magic here at walt disney world."to understand what this moment means -- you have to go back to four years.glenwood principal tamara skinner had an idea and an opportunity.

(tamara skinner / glenwood leadership academy principal) "(it came) it came to be because we had a dream that we would take our kikds to disney world.

We had a grant.

We had the resources to do it so we made it happen.

We didn't have a lot of male teachers in our building so we reached out to the police officers that we knew to ask them if they would enjoy coming out on the trip.

We had some with us that year.

We knew it was a one shot deal for us."(sgt.

Jason cullum / evansville police department) "(what we) what we found out really quickly during that trip was what we thought was going to be a life-changing experience for us, when we got back, we realized the relationships that we had built on that trip were goign to be crucial for our development as police officers and the kids development as young adults."the cops conneceting with kids program -- was born.what started as 26 kids from single school has ballooned into 48 kids from three schools.a four day stay -- visits to hollywood studios, epcot and magic kingdom -- a 60-thousand dollar trip -- all of it at no cost to the kids.thanks in large part to those opened their wallets and their hearts too.(sgt.

Jason cullum / evansville police department) "(to be) to be able to do this for three years for a total of 118 kids, that the law enforcement community has brought here just doesn't happen without being in a great city like evansville and seeing people believe in our cause and believe in these kids."(tamara skinner / glenwood leadership academy principal)"(when you) when you come with your family to disney world and you get to do this with your own kids, that's touching in a different way.

But when you get to bring children that you know have never had this opportunity and this might be their only time here, it's just really special."the kids took risks.

(cannon matlock / mcgary school student)"(i rode) i rode a fast ride"and tried new things.(devontae johnson / glendwood leadership academy student)"(i was) i was so scared.

I've never been on a ride before."(officer phill smith / evansville police department)"(don't let) don't let anybody talk you into riding that tower man.

Don't let them do it.

It's scary.

Why are the cameras on?

(laughs)"but above all else -- the trip bridges the divide between pupil and principaland the space between the public and the police.(chief billy bolin / evansville police department)"(anybody that) anybody that watches the national news the past few years, a lot of the lower economic areas, it's not even getting to know the police, it's a flat out disdain.

They don't like us.

Hate us sometimes."(devontae johnson / glenwood leadership academy student)(officer phil johnson / evansville police department) "(you think) jordan: you think police officers are cool?

Devontae: yeah.

Jordan: what do you like about them?

Devontae: they help save the community in different ways.

Officer phil smith: it's hard to wipe the smile off of my face.

It makes you feel real good to hear something like that."to fully understand the gravity of this program -- look no further than the budding friendship between officer phil smith(officer phil johnson / evansville police department)"(no we) ..

We just met."and glenwood student devontae johnson.

(devontae johnson / glenwood leadership academy student) "(that he) ... he big and strong and he's a police officer."(officer phil smith / evansville police department) "(it's the) it's the relationship portion of it.

When we first came into the schools, the kids called us by the word 'cop.'

Here, four years later, i walk into the same building and every kid in there says, 'hey, it's mr. phil.'

It's mister phil or they call me phillip.

We do away with all of that.

We're on a first name basis.

I want them to know when they grow up, if they ever need me, they can call on me."(levie sigers / glenwood leadership academy student)"(pretty hyped) pretty hyped about it.

I'm glad i got to go.

I'm very thankful for the police."they came, they saw, they conquored.memories and friendships were made.and to think -- it was only day one.((nats kid laughing)) brad-- that was eyewitness news jordan vandenberge reporting.sergeant cullum says the group is already planning next year's trip.and he's hopeful people will help sponsor students.more information can be found on our website tri-state-homepage dot com.be sure to tune in next thursday night for part 2 of our special report.