Faith Leaders Summon Community to Stand Together

### more than 65 religious leaders from a variety of faiths came together today to publish a community summons in the lexington herald- leader... asking people to unite in keeping lexington a welcoming and inclusive city.

### taking out a quarter-page ad in thursday and friday's lexington herald-leader... 69 faith and community leaders asked people to join them in building an atmosphere of respect and safety in the community.

"it includes christian both catholic and protestant.

It includes jewish and muslim and just this coming together, this sense that we are not divided."

The group says president trump's recent executive order temporarily banning immigrants and refugees from some countries, from entering the country, was one of their main reasons for publishing the summons.

"because what happens is that the new presidency has um gone forward to make this country a place that seems to be unwelcoming to everyone."

The group says they hope the ad combats that notion and shows people of all races... religions and immigration statuses that they are welcome in lexington.

"we're saying that human lives are important and we are each endowed with a particular dignity by the creator and a communal diginity too that without one another we're in poverty.

We're tremendously poor people."

But the group wants to make clear the summons is not just meant for those who may feel marginalized.

"it's not a declaration, it's not just a sign on, it is a summons which means it is a call to everyone who's seeing that.

Community summons for all of us to come together to show respect and dignity and equality for one another and to work towards that."

### this group is not the only one trying to make lexington a more inclusive place... a petition calling to make the city a sanctuary city is only a few hundred signatures from making it to the mayor's desk... and an pro- immigration rally is scheduled for this sunday in front of the courthouse downtown.

