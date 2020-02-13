Planned Parenthood Measure Now Goes To Iowa House

Controversial bills of the iowa legislative session.

And today the republican- controlled state senate approved the measure to deny funding to planned parenthood.

As kcau 9's amanda krenz reports from the statehouse -- the measure now goes to the house where it's also likely to win approval.

"while the vote in the senate basically went down party lines with the one independent senator voting with republicans, that was all pretty much expected for the most part... but the debate before those votes were cast was very heated.

(mccoy) "for the life of me i've never seen such a horrible bill come before this chamber.

I can't think of a time when we've had such a horrible... bill that is so bad for women, so bad for iowans, so bad for people of this state."

(sinclair) "i've been accused of not understanding what i'm talking about... on several levels.

Senator bolton, i'm a little surprised at you.

1973 ruling, i mean, i don't know how old you are, but... your mom could've chosen for you to not be here."

Courtroom chatter now that senate file two has passed out of the senate it will now move on to the house where they will debate on it and cast their votes."

Ak kcau9 news jenna: here in sioux city, officials are considering