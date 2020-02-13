Global  

Realtor Joins Franklinsteins Parking Lot Fight

F.C. Tucker realtor addresses parking lot debate for proposed Franklinsteins.
Realtor Joins Franklinsteins Parking Lot Fight

Closed in 2006.

Shelley--another topic tonight-- the fight over a proposed west franklin street nightclub... hoping to turn the old bud's harley davidson into a bustling business.f-c tucker's harris howerton addressed the state of real estate tonight... unhappy with the outcome of franklinsteins.the bar was proposed by the owner of k-c's timeout lounge-- kerry chesser.

But was ultimately denied by the board of zoning appeals-- due to a dispute over available parking.howerton said similar relaxations of parking requirements have been made across the city.he had a message for the board members who objected.harris howerton: "while let's hope the offer is presented again, and those who stopped it last time stay the hell out of it."((laughing))shelley-- according to our media partner the courier and press-- chesser's company has filed a petition for judicial review in vanderburgh circuit court.

Chesser's lawyer claims the zoning board's variance denial-- was the first for any reason in 10 years.




