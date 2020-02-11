Global  

It's the Law: Roger Stone Sentencing

Have your top stories from c1 3 b13 s attorney j davis is here attorney j attorney j davis is here attorney j attorney j attorney j davis is here from "james w davis and associates" ... for our "it's the law" segment.

Congressional democrats want an investigation into the department of justice's decision to reduce the recommended sentence for longtime donald trump confidant roger stone.

And then all four prosecutors left the case.

Stone was found guilty in november on several counts.

C1 3 b13 1.

First remind us again ... about the roger stone trial and the counts against him?

2.

It was recommended that stone receive seven to nine years in prison.

C1 3 b13 but the justice department reversed that recommendation.

How common or uncommon is this?

C1 3 b13 4.

The president says the sentence was too harsh.

What do you think?

And as



