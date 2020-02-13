AR Senator Wanting to Change Marriage Federal Law

Many americans will remember as a time for equality.

That's when the u-s supreme court handed down the verdict that same sex marriage was legal in all 50 states.

Now... almost two years later... an arkansas senator wants to change the federal law.

Fox24's channing barker -- live in studio -- to show us how he plans to change a constitutional amendment.

((channing)) state senator jason rapert filed a resolution - to hold a convention - to amend the united states constitution.

He wants to define marriage as between one man and one woman.

For one fayetteville couple speaking with us today about how this amendment could forever change their lives.

Lori may, lives in fayetteville - "you walk into any other house that has a three year old you're going to find similar things."

((channing)) it's a toddler's palace - trampoline, puzzles, blocks, drums/ - all to herself.

((channing)) mom's lori and sarah may got married in iowa in 2013.

That winter, they had their daughter, shelby.

Lori may, lives in fayetteville - "it's about our daughter mostly and about each other."

((channing)) while the may's will remain legally married -- no matter what -- a proposed senate joint resolution could alter the future of same-sex marriage.

Senator jason rapert/ (r) district 35 "this is a process by which we can go back and say yes we do believe that marriage is between one man and one woman and if states agree to that one simple resolution, then a convention is called and if states then approve, then it would become an amendment to the us constitution."

((channing)) state senator, jason rapert wants to -- in his opinion -- clearly define marriage as a vow between one man and woman.

In order for congress to call a convention... 2/3rds of the 50 states must propose the same amendment.

Senator jason rapert/ (r) district 35: 'these are issues which i strongly belive in arkansasns strongly believe in, ad this is our only path to that is through an article five resolutions and hope other states will join in."

((channing)) may says it's legislation like this that makes her uneasy.

Lori may/lives in fayetteville: "i think it's a huge step backwards."

Lori may/lives in fayetteville: "it's scary to me, but i wouldn't think you know to get that many states i don;t think that's possible.

Again becacuse i don't think that's where peoples hearts are."

Lori may/lives in fayetteville::"we don't feel that angst and then you see something like this come up and you're like what?

This is still a thing?so it's hurtful."

((channing)) with a full heart and home in fayetteville... ...she has a message for those wanting to change it all.

Lori may/lives in fayetteville: "my life's not afecting his."

Lori may/lives in fayetteville: "our happiness, just leave it alone, it's not affecting him."

### ((channing)) rapert told me today this resolution has been sent to the senate committee on state agencies and governmental affairs.

Live in studio -- channing barker -- fox 24 news.

### ((hilary))