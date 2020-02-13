Northwest Arkansas Shows Support for the Islamic Community

A rift in our country.

Many in the muslim community -- including here in northwest arknasas -- feel threatened.

Ozark indivisble wants to encourage peace and friendship... and fox 24's haley hughey shows us how they're making it happen at the islamic center of n-w-a.

Stacey lane, ozark indivisible "it fills my spirit, and gives me hope..for all of us.

I want to see more of it.

And i'm going to keep doing what i'm doing to see more of this in our communities."

((haley)) the nwa community piled up flowers and letters to show support for our islamic community.

One of the people who helped start the act of kindness says education is the key to remembering we're all only human.

Stacey lane, ozark indivisible "i'm a big proponent of opening minds, and hopefully that's going to build bridges and tear down walls."

((haley)) stacey lane took the initiative to reach out and learn about the muslim faith.

Stacey lane, ozark indivisible "i know a little bit about the muslim faith and community, and so i reached out just to educate myself and a lot of fear melted away once i learned the real truth, not what is being told by others."

((haley)) leaders at the islamic center of nwa say they believe people would be more accepting if they understood their religion.

Bilal ziada, islamic center of nwa "once people reach out, and they get those questions answered and they interact with people who are different than them..more times than not it's a positive outcome.

And it opens people's minds."

Malik sdiq, islamic center of nwa "i want people to come and meet us, and you will see we're the same americans as anyone else.

I've got 3 daughters and a wife, and i listen to my wife just like anyone else."

((haley)) they say the show of support today proves why nwa is what it is.

Bilal ziada, islamic center of nwa "we're extremely grateful.

It's an overwhelming experience.

We've never had really any problems in our community.

And i think this is one reason northwest arkansas/fayetteville is one of the best places to live in the country."

((hilary)) canopy n-w-a says it still plans to