((aaron))champaign city leaders say illegal dumping is a problem in the bristol place neighborhood.in particular -- at 109 east bellefontaine.the city says the property has continued to be a nuisance.

W-c-i-a three's luke ray took a look at it today.luke, are people who live nearby also concerned?

((luke))several people say they're fed up with finding garbage up and down the block.

As you'll see the problem is not confined to one lot.

Empty boxes, broken tvs, and abandoned furniture all in plain site, and not where they belong.people come in and just drop off their garbage, their loads, whatever.as the pastor of the apostolic faith church, bishop michael giboney says his church is now the only bright spot on bellefontaine.

The house across the street has become a popular dumping place, but not the only.

In the houses that are left, really, in these houses there is no one living in them.

All these houses on the street, there's nobody in them.

Those are the ones still standing.

In an on-going effort to revitalize the neighborhood, many homes have been demolished.

Giboney says when you lose those you lose what keeps the neighborhood lit.you take away the house, you take away the lighting.

Even the lights on the streets some of them don't actually work.

So when there is darkness trouble will appear.on top of that, he and others say they don't see police as much as they used to.

They say that and the darkness make it easy for people to get away with illegal dumping, and other things.as a matter of fact, a few weeks ago we were even broken into.and we have been here all these years and never had a break-in.

Samantha houston has been a parishioner since 1974, when her father opened the church.

It's now the only people friendly building on the block, but by mid-summer it too will be empty and ready for demolition.

By then the pastor and the old pastor's daughter hope to see the neighborhood clean again, but until then... we've found ourselves with this.

((luke))the city recently acquired the property at 109 bellefontaine.

Staff plan to demolish the home soon.they hope to have the rest of bristol place cleared by the year's end.thanks luke.

((aaron))here's some background on the bristol acquisition plan.the project started in 2012.since then the city has been making room for new affordable housing units.

The plan to have it done by 2019 for about