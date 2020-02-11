Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New Voting Machines

New Voting Machines

Video Credit: KFDX - Published < > Embed
New Voting MachinesNew Voting Machines
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

New Voting Machines

(--gwyn--)wichita county commissioners are also discussing purchasing new voting equipment for the county.doug//the county bought new equipment in 20-14..... because the software in their old equipment would no longer run the security updates and they thought there could have been chance for compromise of information.the county bought the 2014 equipment from hart intercivic.... which at the time.... was also developing the new equipment that the county is considering purchasing today.

Woody gossom///wichita county judge"and when we bought that equipment from them.... they offered in that purchase.... that if we looked at their new equipment..... they would pay the last two payments of the five year commitment we had."doug//the total cost for the 2014 equipment was about 1 million dollars .... and the cost for new, up-to-date equipment is about 1.5 million.

The county will have three more payments on the 2014 equipment.... the company would take care of the last two .... which total about 500 thousand dollars.... if the commission decides to purchase the newer equipment.the new software has the capability of faster reporting.... and has a high amount of security.

In november, results were delayed two hours because of improperly marked mail-in ballots.



Recent related news from verified sources

Accessible Voting Machines Available at New Hampshire’s Midnight Primary For the First Time


TIME - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

SirNiko3

Sir_Niko RT @AdamSchiff: Senate Republicans have blocked three critical election security bills. Again. That make voting machines harder to hack.… 17 seconds ago

regdude3

Neil Patrick Foley @MichaelWiggint4 @NialElkim @philosophrob 2/ Merrimack is a Democratic county with a median income of 65K, which is… https://t.co/58rj0wFwSz 2 minutes ago

Caroltreasure

think4yourself🤨🤔😳🤯🌊 @prestoawake123 I believe he’s illegitimate and fbi / cia know it and that’s why he’s trashes them so much...if I r… https://t.co/AUw3dgKDdn 2 minutes ago

VashtiVale42

Vashti Vale ✍️ RT @jennycohn1: Shelby County, TN: * Had & may still have remote access software in the county tabulator that aggregates precinct totals &… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

NEW VOTER MACHINES [Video]NEW VOTER MACHINES

Washington Co. New voting machines

Credit: KNWAPublished

Voters Test Out Delaware County's New Voting Machines [Video]Voters Test Out Delaware County's New Voting Machines

Trainers were there to answer any questions.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.