New Voting Machines

(--gwyn--)wichita county commissioners are also discussing purchasing new voting equipment for the county.doug//the county bought new equipment in 20-14..... because the software in their old equipment would no longer run the security updates and they thought there could have been chance for compromise of information.the county bought the 2014 equipment from hart intercivic.... which at the time.... was also developing the new equipment that the county is considering purchasing today.

Woody gossom///wichita county judge"and when we bought that equipment from them.... they offered in that purchase.... that if we looked at their new equipment..... they would pay the last two payments of the five year commitment we had."doug//the total cost for the 2014 equipment was about 1 million dollars .... and the cost for new, up-to-date equipment is about 1.5 million.

The county will have three more payments on the 2014 equipment.... the company would take care of the last two .... which total about 500 thousand dollars.... if the commission decides to purchase the newer equipment.the new software has the capability of faster reporting.... and has a high amount of security.

In november, results were delayed two hours because of improperly marked mail-in ballots.