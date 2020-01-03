Bill Would Allow Home-School Students to Participate in

One local lawmaker wants to change the rules for homeschool students when it comes to participating in sports and other extracurricular activities.

Currently---homeschool students in missouri are not allowed to participate in programs at local public schools... but a proposed bill could open up several new opportunities for home-school students.

<<<amber smith reports, (nats: "making a basket and cheering" for the defenders - team work makes the dream work (martinez: "we hang out during the summer time and play ball at the rec when we can.

My best friend used to play on the team, my older brother did, so it's been a great time.") the only difference between the defenders and their opponents is where they get their education (tom hund: st.

Joseph homeschool defender's coach: "we believe that parents make the best teachers.

I was a teacher myself in the public schools and i am a math teacher and to be honest, we have a little bit higher standards than the public schools.") coach tom hund says basketball teachers valuable skills they can't learn in a textbook (hund: "it gives them something to do with other kids.

The team participation is great.

It makes them feel like they're not just singled out.") some players say they wanted to join local high school teams to get a better level of competition - but learned the hard way that current rules don't allow them to.

(coltin martinez: "i went to a public school cameron high and asked their atheltic director if i could play basketball on their team and they said i couldn't play unless i had a certain amount of credit hours through their school.") but a local lawmaker is pushing to change that rule in the show-me-state (rob schaaf: "it's just that people who live in the school district and pay their taxes and have children ought to be able to take advantage of extracurricular activities that schools offer.") currently missouri is one of 21 states outlined in red that ban homeschool students from extracurriculars the show-me state requires all players be enrolled in 80 percent course load but if senator rob schaafs bill passes this legislative session - missouri would join 19 states outlined in blue that currently allow homeschooled students to participate.

(hund: "we think that would be great.

We pay taxes.

So to be cut off doesn't always seem very fair to us.

A lot of states do allow the homeschoolers to play, so missouri is kind of behind on that.") defenders players say they're happy to have the team in town - but there's not a lot of options for those wishing to take their skills beyond the court because it's the only homeschool sports team for boys in the area.

(hund: "what my son does, he plays homeschool football down in kansas city.") (nat: buzzer the defenders were not able to fight off south park christian - but the players i talked to - hope schaaf brings home a win from jefferson city.

(nats: "defenders")> the bill has been referred to the senate education committee.