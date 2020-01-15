Local Democratic Party Voices Thoughts On Senate Bill Four

Members of the lubbock democratic party voicing their concerns over pruposed senate bill four.

Their main argument that the bill will cause a division in the community cuasing some residents to fear local law enforcement.

But lubbock state senator charles perry says that's not the case...and says the bill will pass this session.

Jon our courtney fromm is in studio to tell us more... courtney terri, this bill would eliminate "sancutary cities" in texas.

Meaning police officers would be allowed to ask questions during routine stops that might help them determine the status of a persons citizenship... some from the local democratic party say this is completely unfair... i look at this as a political football senate bill four is being tossed around the house again... its obviously hostile, it is a envioronemt hostile a bill, texas tech history professor, miquel lavario says will put police offers in a bind... sb 4 is going to handicap a lot of our law enforcment fellow tech professor daniel espstein, agrees saying this would affect not only law enforcement at the state level but texas tech police as well... one is the added burden it puts on the local law enforcement, including at texas tech.

This even covers university law enforcement and they both say this law should be held at the federal level only... immigration laws are federal laws therefore they are not the responsibility of local law enforcement they want them to enforce federal government policy, i mean thats washington's job that shouldn't be the job of texas tech police or lubbock police.

They say this will hurt the relationship between the community and local enforcement.... people are going to feel that the local police are going to arrest them for immigration violation violating trust relationships they are having with the community courtney from a hearing last week state senator charles perry said "sb-4 is a step in the right direction to where people who are vitcims of crime or people who are witness to a crime, would have statutory protection now that says they are specifically exempted from the immigration inquiry"...

