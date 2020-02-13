NWA Town Getting Face lift

Town is getting a facelift.

165 acres are being turned into an outdoor lover's playground.

((nate)) knwa's erika hall shows us how siloam springs is spending nearly a million dollars on its future.

((erika)) "siloam springs city lake is adding 5 miles of dirt trails-- and that's just the beginning for its new additions."

((erika)) other improvements will include a wooden truss bridge to cross flint creek, a mile of soft- surface mutli-use trail, a fishing dock, disc golf course and a bike park and skills course!

The ultimate goal of the project is to draw more people out to experience all the fun siloam springs' city lake has to offer.

The city administrator says the lake will bring much needed recreational options that the city may have been lacking in the past.

Phillip patterson, city administrator, siloam springs-"we've owned this property for a long long time, it's been it in it's natural state.

We've always wanted to be able to include some recreational amenities here and now we have what i believe to be an accurate path to try and get there."

"at this time a completion date has not been set for this project.

In siloam springs -- erika hall -- fox 24 news."

