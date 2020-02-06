Global  

Ag & Energy Report 2/7

Video Credit: KARD - Published < > Embed
Report.

(jane king reporting) tyson foods, the nation's largest poultry processor -revealed this week that federal regulators are investigating allegations of price-fixing.

The copmany says it is cooperating with the investigation but declined to talk any more about it.

Gm's bolt electric vehicle is ready to take on tesla.

With a starting price of about $37,000, the cheapest bolts should start at about $30,000 after government tax breaks for electric vehicles.

That's much cheaper than the tesla, which starts around 75-thousand dollars.

Oil prices had their biggest one day loss monday.

This on lingering concerns about the sheer supply of oil still out there.

News that the trump administration is poised to ease some restrictions on energy companies did little to support prices.

And phillips 66 now expects the heavily contested dakota access pipeline project, along with the rest of the infrastructure tied to that system, to enter service in 2017.

The original start date was late last year but was delayed due to regulations and protests.

From the nasdaq marketsite in times square, i'm jane king with your ag and energy report (michelle)



